King Charles to lose Buckingham Palace to left wing woke youth?

King Charles is allegedly at risk of losing out on Buckingham Palace to the left wing woke youth

Experts suspect King Charles will face a difficult reign given the overwhelming majority of left wing woke youth that are aiming to take center stage in the years to come.



Claims of this nature have been brought to light by royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.

He touched on things, during one of his most recent chats with GB News.

He began the conversation by discussing the looming threat to the Royal Family and called it the “left wing radically woke.”

According to Mr Heydel-Mankoo. “Now there are challenges. We have the most radically woke, left wing youth in history and they're not becoming more conservative, they don't have as much support for the monarchy.”

“And of course, we now have 4.2 million people who've arrived in the last decade. So immigration is another problem.”

These people “don't have the same cultural attachments or emotional attachments or historical knowledge. So those are two big challenges for the future.”

Not to mention, “With the public we've seen the success through the last year shows public interest in the monarchy,” he also added before signing off.