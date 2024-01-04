Taylor Swift to attend Golden Globes ceremony without Travis Kelce; Here's why

Taylor Swift's concert film 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' has been nominated this year

File Footage

Taylor Swift will be walking the Golden Globes red carpet in Los Angeles this Sunday alone.



Despite her boyfriend Travis Kelce being in the city at the same time, the NFL star will be unable to join his popstar girlfriend.

A source told Page Six that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a game against the LA Chargers on the same day, at the SoFi stadium.

Moreover, he won’t be able to join Taylor for an afterparty either because he has to fly back to Kansas City right after the game, according to the insider.

They further shared that the game will be airing on CBS before the Golden Globes ceremony.

Given that Taylor has never won a Golden Globe award, this might be her year as she is nominated for a new category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The 34 year-old singer has been nominated four times for the category of Best Original Song, including last year when her song Carolina made the cut from the movie Where the Crawdads Sing.

Taylor's film is close to becoming the highest grossing concert film of all time after it made over $250 million and is just $11 million short from breaking the record of Michael Jackson's 2009 movie This Is It.