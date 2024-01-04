 
menu
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco cozy up at basketball game

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their romance public in December 2023

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their romance public in December 2023
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their romance public in December 2023

Pop star Selena Gomez was spotted courtside at a Lakers vs Heat game at Crypto.com Arena cheering on the teams alongside boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Photos captured the loved-up duo holding hands and sharing an intimate moment where Blanco and Gomez cozied up.

The 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder rocked a chic monochrome outfit in a black and white patterned trench coat worn over all-black bottoms. 

She accessorized with bold silver stiletto boots and large hoop earrings, showing her flair for fashion. Gomez's long highlighted locks flowed over her shoulder as she beamed throughout the game.

Her music producer beau Benny, 35, kept warm in an eye-catching floral print jacket layered over neutral tones. He piled on gold jewelry stacks and finished with cream Birkenstocks.

As the crypto-sponsored arena roared with sports action, the It Ain’t Me hitmaker and Blanco only had eyes for each other. 

Since making their romance public last month,  has been gushing about her newfound romance. She recently told Vogue Mexico y Latinoamérica: “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

Noel and Liam Gallagher set for chart battle in rival bands
Noel and Liam Gallagher set for chart battle in rival bands
Ines de Ramon ‘doesn't mind' signing a prenup: ‘Brad Pitt's worth it!' video
Ines de Ramon ‘doesn't mind' signing a prenup: ‘Brad Pitt's worth it!'
Keke Palmer smiles through court battle with ex Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer smiles through court battle with ex Darius Jackson
Brad Pitt to make Ines De Ramon sign prenup before they exchange vows
Brad Pitt to make Ines De Ramon sign prenup before they exchange vows
Meghan Markle's mom moves in with her and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's mom moves in with her and Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘hanging by a thread' with Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘hanging by a thread' with Royal Family
Prince Harry sees Prince William are the ‘villain' of his story video
Prince Harry sees Prince William are the ‘villain' of his story
How late Elvis Presley will perform a concert this year?
How late Elvis Presley will perform a concert this year?
Meghan Markle could ‘never land' it after leaving Buckingham Palace video
Meghan Markle could ‘never land' it after leaving Buckingham Palace
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Bradley Steven gushes over her
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Bradley Steven gushes over her
Britney Spears' music execs try 'to convince' her for new album
Britney Spears' music execs try 'to convince' her for new album
Meghan Markle to shift from Hollywood: ‘What else is she capable of' video
Meghan Markle to shift from Hollywood: ‘What else is she capable of'