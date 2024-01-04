Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco cozy up at basketball game

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their romance public in December 2023

Pop star Selena Gomez was spotted courtside at a Lakers vs Heat game at Crypto.com Arena cheering on the teams alongside boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Photos captured the loved-up duo holding hands and sharing an intimate moment where Blanco and Gomez cozied up.

The 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder rocked a chic monochrome outfit in a black and white patterned trench coat worn over all-black bottoms.

She accessorized with bold silver stiletto boots and large hoop earrings, showing her flair for fashion. Gomez's long highlighted locks flowed over her shoulder as she beamed throughout the game.

Her music producer beau Benny, 35, kept warm in an eye-catching floral print jacket layered over neutral tones. He piled on gold jewelry stacks and finished with cream Birkenstocks.

As the crypto-sponsored arena roared with sports action, the It Ain’t Me hitmaker and Blanco only had eyes for each other.

Since making their romance public last month, has been gushing about her newfound romance. She recently told Vogue Mexico y Latinoamérica: “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”