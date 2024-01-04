Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called Montecito’s muppets

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called ‘Montecito muppets’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded Montecito’s muppets.

Have just been compared to Monticito’s muppets in a shocking statement by experts.

This has been shared by former royal correspondent Charles Rae.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent conversations with GB News.

During the course of that chat, the expert said, “It's great to have had a Christmas period where we've not heard anything from the Montecito muppets.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘hanging by a thread with Royal Family

All of this has come shortly after “They've been quiet ever since the fallout of Omid Scobie's book Endgame.”

The expert also added, “I think it's still only sold about 40,000 copies worldwide which just goes to show how fed up people are of Harry and Meghan's constant moaning.”

Before concluding though, the expert also accused the Sussexes of aiding Omid Scobie’s Endgame and said, “There's no question in my mind that they helped contribute to this book and if they didn't, they authorised people to speak on their behalf.”