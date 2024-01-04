Margot Robbie says Mattel was ‘terrified' about impact of ‘Barbie' on kids

Margot Robbie had to get Mattel on board for a new touch to their famous doll Barbie’s story

Margot Robbie has recently spilled the beans on the line in Barbie that “terrified” the Mattel team.

The Barbie screenplay concludes on a humorous yet subversive note. After her journey of self-discovery, Barbie has relocated to the real world under the name Barbara Handler.

In the final scene, viewers learn she has embarked on an important next step - visiting the gynecologist for the first time.

Margot Robbie delivers Barbara's line - "I'm here to see my gynecologist!" - with her usual beaming smile. However, astute audiences will recall an earlier joke where Barbie states dolls don't have genitals. This callback subverts expectations, showing Barbie has come to own her identity as a woman.

“The gynecologist line is always the one that I’m waiting for people’s reaction because it takes a second,” Robbie shared. “Like, you hear it and then your brain catches up and understands.”

Regarding Mattel’s reaction to the final line, Robbie revealed: “There’s not one voice at the studio and one voice at Mattel. So some people are like, ‘It’s brilliant, let’s do it,’ and other people are like, ‘I’m terrified. What if kids are screaming the word ‘Gynecologist!’ and asking their parents what that means.’ And I was like, ‘The could be the best thing to come out of this, is little kids asking what a gynecologist is and learning that early on.’ That’s really our gift to the world.”