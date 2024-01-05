 
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Ben Affleck recreates his 'clumsy' viral 2020 moment

Ben Affleck is papped recreating the iconic food delivery spill that occurred outside his house in Los Angeles in 2020

Friday, January 05, 2024

Ben Affleck’s love for Dunkin' Donuts is seemingly reaching new heights.

As fans will know, the Batman actor is renowned for his frequent treats from Dunkin' Donuts.

Earlier, Ben Affleck reportedly signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the food chain, with his better half Jennifer Lopez by his side.

After striking this deal, the 51-year-old actor was repeatedly seen featuring in a number of multinational food chain’s advertisements.

Now, the ex-husband of Jennifer Garner has been seen ringing in the New Year with the same snacking habits, but he has added his touch to his newest commercial with Dunkin' Donuts this time.

According to a report by Page Six, Ben was papped creating that viral 2020 moment when he dropped his food delivery package from Dunkin' Donuts outside his house in Los Angeles.

Reports say that the American actor was seen juggling with many Dunkin' Donuts boxes while shooting for the commercial.

During his shoot, Ben donned a red tee that read ‘Best Dad Ever' and paired it with dark gray jeans. However, the original T-shirt that he wore during the iconic food delivery spill had ‘Believe in Boston’ written on it.

The star was also joined by the American influencer Charli D'Amelio on the set of this advertisement.

