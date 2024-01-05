 
Justin Timberlake once ‘traumatized' Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore remembered an embarrassing incident with Justin Timberlake when they were on a tour

Back in the day, the NSYNC craze overwhelmed almost everyone, including Mandy Moore. But an incident with the boyband popular member Justin Timberlake left her “mortified” when he noticed her foot’s size.

Recalling the embarrassing moment in an interview, the 39-year-old said they were on a tour together, “They were comparing height and foot size, and [Justin Timberlake] looked at my feet and said, 'Wow, you have big feet for a girl.' I was like 5’10” and had size 10 feet. At that point, I was just this long, skinny thing with these long boat feet.”

Adding, "It didn't scar me, but I was like, ‘Oh, that was not the thing that you wanted this really handsome, famous guy to notice about you.’"

She continued, “Years later, he found me and apologized for it, which I thought was wholly unnecessary, but entirely gracious and sweet of him.”

Mandy added, “He's like, 'I know how that could traumatize you.' I was like, 'Justin, no, no, no, I'm fine.”

Noting, "It was very, very kind of him. That was a mortifying moment. But you know, that kind of stuff, it's good for you."

