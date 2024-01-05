Prince Harry is allegedly looking for an apology from King Charles due to all the childhood trauma he’s endured

Prince Harry wants apology for ‘childhood trauma’ from Prince William’s ‘five sausages’

Prince Harry allegedly wants an apology for all the childhood trauma he’s endured, seemingly due to King Charles.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with Sky News Australia.

She started everything off by referencing Prince Harry’s demand for an apology, in Spare.

Highlighting all that the Spare is demanding from his father, Ms Levin said, “He’s got to apologize hugely, and he’s also got to compromise.”

But “He won’t compromise — he keeps saying he wants the King and Prince William to apologize for things going right back to childhood when William got five sausages and he got four.”

“It’s that sort of pettiness as well as him feeling very badly dealt with,” the expert added while trying to explain the spare’s feelings.

At the end of the day, Ms Levin also left her own two cents on the topic and said, “If he wants to bring back a family argument, you have to spend time.”

“You can’t rush here, spend half an hour, and then rush away, it takes weeks, months even. Of course, he’s very much under Meghan’s thumb, and he will listen to what she says.”