 
menu
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Katt Williams thinks Kanye West should be graded ‘on a curve' due to ‘special needs'

Katt Williams has given a long argument on how Kanye West's special needs and marriage to Kim Kardashian impact him

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 05, 2024

Katt Williams has given a long argument on how Kanye Wests special needs and marriage to Kim Kardashian impact him
Katt Williams has given a long argument on how Kanye West's special needs and marriage to Kim Kardashian impact him 

American comedian Katt Williams has given his candid opinion on rapper and fashion mastermind Kanye West’s recent controversial tactics.

During his interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Katt Williams compared Kanye West to people with “special needs.” 

“I suspect that we’re pretty awful people if we say that somebody got a mental illness, and then we watch what they do,” William told host Shannon Sharpe.

The comedian went on to argue that the 46-year-old rapper should be given special consideration due to his mental issues. He continued: “If you say somebody got special needs, then why would you be watching them and holding them accountable like everybody else? Wouldn’t you grade them on a curve? Wouldn’t you go, ‘Whew, this guy?’”

He then argued: “Because, I mean, what are we reacting to? What are we reacting to? You are the one that put him in a position where he thought he was God and could call himself Yeezus. You’re the one that told the guy that writes musical lyrics that he was a genius.”

“What do you expect? The guy married a wh**e,” Williams exclaimed, referring to Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“I didn’t mean it like that. I mean, he married her because she was one, not that he didn’t know. He understood that he wanted that. He courted that. That’s what he wanted to be base his family on.”

Joe Jonas ‘happy' with Stormi Bree after Sohpie Turner split
Joe Jonas ‘happy' with Stormi Bree after Sohpie Turner split
Leonardo DiCaprio marks a new feat amid Epstein list controversy
Leonardo DiCaprio marks a new feat amid Epstein list controversy
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater romance heats up: ‘They're inseparable!'
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater romance heats up: ‘They're inseparable!'
Queen Camilla sets her podcast apart from Meghan Markle's failed show video
Queen Camilla sets her podcast apart from Meghan Markle's failed show
Prince Harry wants apology for ‘childhood trauma' from Prince William's ‘five sausages'
Prince Harry wants apology for ‘childhood trauma' from Prince William's ‘five sausages'
Emma Stone reminisces THAT scene from 'Easy A' video
Emma Stone reminisces THAT scene from 'Easy A'
King Charles faces major blow amid calls to abdicate video
King Charles faces major blow amid calls to abdicate
Joe Jonas reboots dating life after Sophie Turner divorce?
Joe Jonas reboots dating life after Sophie Turner divorce?
Police issue statement about Prince Andrew after fresh allegations
Police issue statement about Prince Andrew after fresh allegations
Royal family issues schedule for throne succession after abdication of Queen Margrethe
Royal family issues schedule for throne succession after abdication of Queen Margrethe
Jimmy Kimmel breaks cover after Jeffery Epstein list accusation
Jimmy Kimmel breaks cover after Jeffery Epstein list accusation
Jonathan Majors set for broadcast after guilty verdict
Jonathan Majors set for broadcast after guilty verdict