Katt Williams thinks Kanye West should be graded ‘on a curve' due to ‘special needs'

Katt Williams has given a long argument on how Kanye West's special needs and marriage to Kim Kardashian impact him

Katt Williams has given a long argument on how Kanye West's special needs and marriage to Kim Kardashian impact him

American comedian Katt Williams has given his candid opinion on rapper and fashion mastermind Kanye West’s recent controversial tactics.

During his interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Katt Williams compared Kanye West to people with “special needs.”

“I suspect that we’re pretty awful people if we say that somebody got a mental illness, and then we watch what they do,” William told host Shannon Sharpe.

The comedian went on to argue that the 46-year-old rapper should be given special consideration due to his mental issues. He continued: “If you say somebody got special needs, then why would you be watching them and holding them accountable like everybody else? Wouldn’t you grade them on a curve? Wouldn’t you go, ‘Whew, this guy?’”

He then argued: “Because, I mean, what are we reacting to? What are we reacting to? You are the one that put him in a position where he thought he was God and could call himself Yeezus. You’re the one that told the guy that writes musical lyrics that he was a genius.”

“What do you expect? The guy married a wh**e,” Williams exclaimed, referring to Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“I didn’t mean it like that. I mean, he married her because she was one, not that he didn’t know. He understood that he wanted that. He courted that. That’s what he wanted to be base his family on.”