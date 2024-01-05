Savannah Chrisley claims Todd Chrisley is facing ‘retaliation' in prison

Savannah Chrisley has been vocal about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley receiving alleged mistreatment in prison

Todd Chrisley is paying the price for speaking out against the “deplorable” treatment he’s received at the prison as he serves his sentence, per Savannah Chrisley.

Speaking at Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation, Savannah said: “The retaliation is real. It is heartbreaking for me to watch as his daughter, but they have even gone to the extent of stating that they will try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety.”

The 26-year-old reality star claimed workers from Pensacola Federal Prison Camp have directly shared this information with her, and that it “should scare the warden and the [Bureau of Prisons].”

She continued: “The BoP has called me a liar numerous times, but I have all the information to back it up.”

“And these letters, I mean, I even have recordings of them speaking about shipping my father … but they have to have a good reason to. They have to find something he’s in violation of.”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum revealed earlier that the prison staff has begun “planting cell phones, drugs, going through his lockers” so they can “send him to a facility and truly behind bars.”

Savannah has also claimed that her mother, Julie Chrisley is serving her sentence in “deplorable” conditions.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted for tax fraud and began serving their sentences in January 2023.