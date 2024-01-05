Queen Elizabeth welcomed Sarah Ferguson back in the Royal family after Prince Phillip’s death

Queen Elizabeth went against Prince Phillip in welcoming Fergie back into Royal fold

Queen Elizabeth waited till Prince Phillip took his final breath before welcoming back the ex-wife of his disgraced son, Prince Andrew.



According to reports, the Prince Phillip “could not bear” Andrew’s ex, Sarah Ferguson, and hence never allowed her to join the family Sandringham for 20 years.

Amid rumours that Andrew might remarry Fergie, royal author Angelina Levin talked about the late Queen’s relationship with Ferguson with GB News.

She said, “I think a lot of it is since Prince Philip passed away, who couldn’t bear her and didn’t allow her to come to Sandringham in 20-something years.”



“So when he died, The Queen started getting much more friendly with her. She always liked her because she made her laugh and she’s so bubbly and alive,” she added.

Another reason that the late Queen welcomed Fergie back could be her cancer, Levin suggested, saying, “I think the big change is the cancer she had.”

“You can keep separate, and you want to go your own way but if you are a loving couple, and they still love each other, you start rethinking.

“She was obviously very ill. Her operation was 10 hours long and she came back to live in The Lodge to have nursing help. I think you feel how much you want that person.

“I think that’s changed things. I think another thing is that both her children have got their own children and she has been a very good mother.”