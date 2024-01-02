Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson sparked rumours of remarrying after she joined royal family for Christmas after more than 30 years

Sarah Ferguson shares first statement amid Prince Andrew remarrying rumours

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother Sarah Ferguson has shared her first statement after she sparked rumours of remarrying with former husband Prince Andrew.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared her stunning photo and wrote, “I hope everyone is enjoying their holiday celebrations today.

“2023 hasn’t been without its ups and downs, trials, lessons, laughter, miracles and joy. I made the Sunday Times Top 5 bestseller list for my historical romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady! I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I beat breast cancer and now I have got a Derek on my left.”

She further said, “I have a new grandchild!!! I have had the pleasure of meeting some very inspiring people from around the world with beautiful stories to tell. I have discovered within myself that I, too, have more stories to tell.”



“I am 64 and just getting started. I hope everyone takes time to reflect and to look forward with love and positivity. Happy New Year, #2024!” Sarah Ferguson concluded.

Prince Andrew and Sarah sparked rumours of remarrying after they together joined royal family for Christmas after more than 30 years.