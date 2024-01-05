 
Friday, January 05, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Fergie only saw Prince Andrew for '40 days a year' during first 5 years of marriage

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, were married for 10 years from 1986 to 1996

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 05, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are rumoured to be remarrying soon, however; there has not been any announcements or hints by the Royal family about it thus far.

Speaking of Fergie and her closeness with the Royal family, royal expert Angela Levin discussed how late Queen Elizabeth welcomed her back into family fold after Prince Phillips death.

Shedding light on what the reasons might be, the expert said the late Queen had a soft spot for Fergie which is why she went against her late husband’s wishes.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth went against Prince Phillip in welcoming Fergie back into Royal fold

She said of Fergie, “She has never said a bad word about the monarchy and she’s never said a bad word about Prince Andrew, she always said ‘he’s a wonderful father’ and she’s stuck to being very moral.”

“They had rather a strange relationship when they were married, for the first five years she only saw him for 40 days a year,” she revealed of Ferguson and Andrew to GB News.

“He was off with the Navy and she got restless. He got restless and she said we both realised we had open marriages,” she added. “I’m not quite sure what she meant by that, I won’t dig into it.”

“But I think it was very difficult because she was used to going to parties and flying her plane that she learned how to do and writing her book – she did loads and loads of different things,” the expert continued.

“And then they got fed up and they grew apart because of the lack of closeness.

“They had been friends when they were little children, they had known each other from then, so their relationship is quite solid although rather bizarre.”

