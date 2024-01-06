 
Angelina Jolie's relationship with dad Jon Voight exposed amid Brad Pitt drama

The relationship Angelina Jolie has with her father has just been exposed, amid all the drama with Brad Pitt

Amid all the drama that is overtaking Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, a brief look into her dynamic with her father has just been exposed.

Insight into all of it has been shared by the Maleficent star herself.

Jolie’s father, Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, divorced her mom Marcheline Bertrand leaving her to raise two kids on her own.

However, their relationship took a more drastic turn when her father spoke to Access Hollywood and urged the star to get help for her ‘mental troubles’.

This was around the same time as Jolie’s adoption process for son Maddox was moving forward.

According to Fox News, she said at the time, “I don't want to make public the reasons for my bad relationship with my father.”

“I will only say that, like every child, [brother] Jamie and I would have loved to have had a warm and loving relationship with our dad. After all these years, I have determined that it is not healthy for me to be around my father, especially now that I am responsible for my own child.”

All of this has come around the same time as daughter Zahara dropping the ‘Pitt’ in her name, right in time for college.

