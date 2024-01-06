 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Melanie Walker

Angelina Jolie puts up strong front with daughter estranged from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara recently sent off a strong message to Brad Pitt

Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara stepped out with her mother after dropping father Brad Pitt’s last name.

According to Daily Mail, the mother-daughter duo was seen out on a shopping spree at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Angelina was seen rocking a black suit with a black neck top, and completed her monochrome ensemble with stiletto heels and sunnies while carrying a Dior purse.

On the other hand, Zahara kept it simple with a white T-shirt and faded denim.

Read More: Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara cuts ties with Brad Pitt?

Their appearance comes after the 18 year-old daughter, who recently joined Spelman College, sent off a message to Brad by dropping her last name "Pitt."

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And I landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she said during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction.

Zahara was six months old when Angelina and Brad adopted her from an orphanage in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, in 2005.

Besides her, the estranged couple shares five other children named Maddox (aged 22), Shiloh (aged 17), Pax (aged 20), and the twins Knox and Vivienne (aged 15).

