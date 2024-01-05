 
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara cuts ties with Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted Zahara from an orphanage in Ethiopia, in 2005

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 05, 2024

File Footage

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara has sparked speculations of cutting ties with her father Brad Pitt as she reportedly stopped using his last name.

The 18 year-old just started going to college where she goes by Zahara Marley Jolie instead of her Jolie-Pitt last name.

Zahara joined the Spelman College sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, but she registered as Jolie instead of Jolie-Pitt, giving the impression that she had abandoned her adoptive father's last name.

In a video filmed for her sorority induction, she says: "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California."

Read More: Angelina Jolie's brother steps in after Brad Pitt divorce

Zahara was six months old when Angelina and Brad adopted her from an orphanage in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, in 2005.

Besides her, the estranged couple shares five other children named Maddox (aged 22), Shiloh (aged 17), Pax (aged 20), and the twins Knox and Vivienne (aged 15).

Recently, Angelina’s brother James Haven also opened up about his nieces and nephews going through “massively formative years” because of her high-profile divorce battle with Brad.

“They’re becoming young adults in their early 20s. I think it’s just very natural and I just want to be there any time. Anytime I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence,” he said on an episode of podcast 90who10.

