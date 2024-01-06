Angelina Jolie brother James Haven on ‘being there' for sister and her kids

Angelina Jolie’s brother opens up about his relationship with actor and her six kids she shares with Brad Pitt

File Footage

Angelina Jolie’s brother James Haven got candid about his relationship with his superstar sister and her kids she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.



The Original Sin star said he is “very protective” of the Maleficent actor and her six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Speaking on the 90who10 podcast, the 50-year-old revealed why he is so protective of his sister, nieces and nephews, saying, "I think it's natural."

"That's where it all started. It started with the protection of her and her children, my nieces and nephews,” he added.

"They're becoming young adults," Haven continued. "[They're in their] early 20s. That's so crazy thinking that. I think it's just very natural. I just want to be there."

He went on to share how he adopted the habit of “being there” for his family from their mother, Marcheline Bertrand, noting how she was always present during a conversation.

Haven said, "Any time I'm blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence. A quality that... I got from my mom... back to that idea of her always being like, 'You are the focus.’”

“Whenever I'm in the presence of people, I turn my phone off,” he shared. “And I mean, I really turn it off."

Before concluding, he said, "I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. I want to be there for them or for her, whatever she's going through."