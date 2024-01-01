Angelina Jolie ‘sick of people' siding with ex Brad Pitt despite him being an 'abuser'

Angelina Jolie reportedly ‘livid’ Brad Pitt is being ‘portrayed as a victim’ amid their ongoing legal battles

Angelina Jolie has been having a hard time seeing people in her close circle taking sides with Brad Pitt while she is being painted as the “bad guy.”

According to National Enquirer, the Hollywood diva is eager to leave the Tinsel town for good once all of her kids are of the legal age.

Since their separation in 2016, Jolie and Pitt have been fighting over the custody of their kids who are yet to turn 18, which includes their biological kids, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

The former lovers have three adopted kids as well; Maddox, Zahara, and Pax. However, insiders suggest the trio is not on good terms with their father.

In court documents filed during their legal battle over Chateau Miraval, Jolie alleged that Pitt physically and verbally abused her and their kids, leading to their relationship getting strained.

Despite all her claims, an insider revealed that many people see Pitt as a victim which makes “livid over being painted the bad guy.”

"Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him. It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites,” the insider added.

It made her to even take the decision of leaving her career as an actor. "She doesn’t want to be in L.A. and plans to take off for Cambodia as soon as all the kids are of legal age," they said.

"Angie has no close ties to Hollywood," the insider added. "She’d rather be at her home in Cambodia, working with refugees."