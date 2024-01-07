 
menu
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bianca Censori 'regrets' Kanye West's recent social media pictures

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married secretly in December 2022

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Bianca Censori regrets Kanye Wests recent social media pictures
Bianca Censori 'regrets' Kanye West's recent social media pictures

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori might have some regrets regarding the pictures her husband shared last week.

The revelation was made by a celebrity psychic and astrologer named Inbal Honigman who made the assumptions based on Tarot cards.

Her prediction comes after the 46 year-old rapper shared a string of pictures featuring Bianca either wearing a thong or a string bikini.

"No pants this year,” he captioned one of the pictures which sent the Internet into a frenzy.

Speaking to the Mirror, Inbaal pulled a card and revealed: “Kanye's Tarot card, following the publishing of his wife's racy snaps, is the Emperor card. This is the boss card, the big ruler in the Tarot.”

"It says that Kanye is feeling superior, confident, the man in the chair. This is an unshakable representation of a secure and powerful dominator,” she added.

Inbaal then pulled a card for Bianca, with this being the "disillusioned 7 of Cups" and noted: “This is a card that shows dreams that can't be realised. This Tarot card tells us of Bianca's expectations, of those images receiving widespread praise and helping her modelling career.”

The I Wonder hitmaker married the 29-year-old Australian model and architect in December 2022.

The couple got married in a secret ceremony just a couple of weeks after Kanye’s divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalised.

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie welcome Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's reunion?
Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie welcome Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's reunion?
Why Taylor Swift's 'hardcore' fans will turn their back on her?
Why Taylor Swift's 'hardcore' fans will turn their back on her?
King Charles fulfilling his promise to Queen Elizabeth regarding Prince Andrew?
King Charles fulfilling his promise to Queen Elizabeth regarding Prince Andrew?
Nick Offerman spills the beans on his 'Last Of Us' comeback
Nick Offerman spills the beans on his 'Last Of Us' comeback
Prince Harry reacts as Meghan Markle's mother moves in with royals
Prince Harry reacts as Meghan Markle's mother moves in with royals
King Charles 'very upset' about Lilibet, Archie video
King Charles 'very upset' about Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry would love to have 'third child' as Doria Ragland moves in with royals? video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry would love to have 'third child' as Doria Ragland moves in with royals?
Lindsay Lohan makes first public appearance with son Luai
Lindsay Lohan makes first public appearance with son Luai
Margot Robbie speaks out on THAT 'Saltburn' scene video
Margot Robbie speaks out on THAT 'Saltburn' scene
Priyanka Chopra 'feeds her soul' with husband Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra 'feeds her soul' with husband Nick Jonas
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' ahead of 42nd birthday video
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' ahead of 42nd birthday
Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie 'Lola'
Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie 'Lola'