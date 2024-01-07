Cillian Murphy makes a rare comment about Emily Blunt's personality

'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy dishes details about the hidden trait of Emily Blunt's personality

Cillian Murphy seemingly had a great time working opposite Emily Blunt.



Recently, the Irish actor weighed in on his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

In a recent conversation with The Los Angeles Times, the Batman Begins star got candid about his acting experience with Emily Blunt.

Cillian lauded his co-star and said, “Emily is one of the funniest people,” admitting, “I have a rule that I can’t work unless there’s a lightness around the set.”

Elaborating further on his ‘ideal’ work atmosphere, the 47-year-old hitmaker said, “There has to be some levity.”

The Peaky Blinders actor went on to explain, “A lot of the films I do are quite heavy and go to some dark, challenging places, and you have to be relaxed to do that.”

Cillian also tickled some ribs and observed, “So, I don’t walk around in a state of angst.”

“I need to feel at ease. I can’t be in that dark place all the time. I don’t have the stamina for it,” he remarked.

Cillian then touched on his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie. He considered his role as “delicate and tiny, most of it”.

He also revealed to the outlet, “I knew it would have to be a quiet, small performance, because the themes are huge,” before noting, “What’s happening inside his heart and his mind can’t be painted big, particularly when it’s captured on an Imax camera and it’s going to be shown on an 80-foot screen,” after which he signed off.