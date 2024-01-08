Meryl Streep thanks 'Barbie' for saving her job

'Barbie' does for the film industry what many fail to do so, Meryl Streep says

For the most Oscar-nominated actress of all time, Meryl Streep, Barbie was a godsend to Hollywood. She believes the Mattel doll film has saved our movies and, by extension, our jobs.



Speaking at Palm Springs Film Awards, The Post star said, "You've saved the movies last summer and all of our jobs. You've delivered joy to countless generations and genders of people, and you should surf that wave, kids, until you're old and deserve to be jaded like me."

Crediting Greta Gerwig's movie track, the legendary actress said, "I just want to say to Billie and Finneas that you have delivered the 'Barbie' love bomb."

Interestingly, Meryl's praise for Barbie mirrors Steven Spielberg's remarks for Tom Cruise's Top Gun last year when he told the megastar that he "saved Hollywood's ---" and "might have saved theatrical distribution."

He continued, "Seriously, 'Top Gun: Maverick' might have saved the entire theatrical industry."