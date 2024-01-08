Brad Pitt did not physically harm his children during an altercation on the flight, sources insist

Brad Pitt 'did not' raise hand at kids on the fateful flight

In 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce after she alleged Brad Pitt physically harmed her and her children on a flight from France to the U.S. But, a source close to the star dismissed the allegations.



"No one was physically harmed," the tipster tattled. "He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."

However, the insider acknowledged the Oscar winner did not handle the "parent-child argument" in the "right way", causing the situation to spiral out of control.

Meanwhile, the court allowed the 60-year-old visitation rights, but his relationship with children is far from ideal.



"He's put up with character assassinations and has been alienated from his kids," the bird chirped to RadarOnline.

His son, Pax, publicly called him out on Father's Day in 2019 for his alleged toxic behaviour.

"Happy Father's Day to this world class -------!!" he shared on his Instagram Story account.

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."