Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question

At Golden Globe Awards, Cillian Murphy won the best actor in a motion picture, drama for 'Oppenheimer'

File Footage

Cillian Murphy received his Golden Globe Award with a sweet trace of love on his face.

On Sunday, the 47 year-old actor won the best actor in a motion picture, drama for Oppenheimer.

Other nominations for the category included Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers.

Taking to the stage for his acceptance speech, Cillian first asked the crowd if his wife Yvonne McGuinness left a lipstick mark on his nose.

“First question, do I have lipstick all over my nose? I'm just gonna leave it," he asked.

The Irish actor then continued to sing praise for director Christopher Nolan and his co-stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. for holding him through Oppenheimer.

"I knew the first time I walked on a Chris Nolan set it was different. The level or rigor of the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors, I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master,” Cillian said.

"They were magic and some of them are here today, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Gary Oldman. Thank you for carrying me and holding me through this movie,” he continued.

