Tuesday, January 09, 2024
King Charles has ‘no clear justifications’ in Prince Andrew’s case

King Charles has just been called out for having ‘no clear justification’ for the lack of any action against Prince Andrew.

All of this has been issued by the chief executive of the anti-monarchy group, Graham Smith.

According to a report by the Daily Mail he said, “To date, there appears to have been no serious criminal investigation, no interview of the accused or other witnesses, and no clear justification for taking no action.”

The expert alos added, “I am calling on the Met Police to reopen this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in Parliament, and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement, in front of the press and taking questions, to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy.”

“How can we not expect a response from the Government and head of state? At the time of the alleged offences, Andrew was a government trade ambassador and an active member of the royal family.”

Read More: Prince William, Kate Middleton back King Charles to force Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge

“They fudged and obfuscated for 11 years before taking any definitive action.”

“The question many people will be asking is simple: if the accused were anyone else, do we believe they wouldn't have been investigated and prosecuted?”

For those unversed, this has come shortly after US based attorney Spencer Kuvin spoke to The Mirror about everything.

At the time he said, “Andrew still refuses to fully account for his time with Epstein and has failed to speak with US investigators about what he knows.”

Before concluding he also added, “British police need to do their duty and reopen their investigation into his conduct.” 

