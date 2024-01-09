Mark Hamill unites with ‘Star Wars' mother at Golden Globes

‘Star Wars’ mother-son duo Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman meet at the 2024 Golden Globes

Mark Hamill was in for a treat when he finally met his on-screen Star Wars mother Natalie Portman at the 2024 Golden Globes.



Taking to Instagram, the Batman star posed with fellow actress, "Now I have finally met my 'mother', thanks to the @goldenglobes.”

Previously, both actors shared their wish to meet each other after they worked on the same franchise but did not ever met.

“When I saw that Natalie Portman was my mother, I thought holy moly," the the 72-year-old once joked.

“A woman that beautiful has a kid that looks like this? I'm not buying it. I should look way more handsome."

The Oscar winner, on her part, told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "I know, It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you. Where are ya? Come over!"

In Star Wars, Mark donned Luke Skywalker's character in the original trilogy while Natalie was seen as Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy.

Later, she was revealed as the mother of Luke and Leia.