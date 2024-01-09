 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

Mark Hamill unites with ‘Star Wars' mother at Golden Globes

‘Star Wars’ mother-son duo Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman meet at the 2024 Golden Globes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Mark Hamill unites with ‘Star Wars mother at Golden Globes
Mark Hamill unites with ‘Star Wars' mother at Golden Globes

Mark Hamill was in for a treat when he finally met his on-screen Star Wars mother Natalie Portman at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Taking to Instagram, the Batman star posed with fellow actress, "Now I have finally met my 'mother', thanks to the @goldenglobes.”

Previously, both actors shared their wish to meet each other after they worked on the same franchise but did not ever met.

“When I saw that Natalie Portman was my mother, I thought holy moly," the the 72-year-old once joked.

“A woman that beautiful has a kid that looks like this? I'm not buying it. I should look way more handsome."

The Oscar winner, on her part, told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "I know, It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you. Where are ya? Come over!"

In Star Wars, Mark donned Luke Skywalker's character in the original trilogy while Natalie was seen as Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy.

Later, she was revealed as the mother of Luke and Leia.

Lisa Bonet hammers last nail in Jason Momoa's marriage
Lisa Bonet hammers last nail in Jason Momoa's marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are trying to keep 'royal aesthetic' to stay famous
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are trying to keep 'royal aesthetic' to stay famous
Queen Camilla plans 'prefect revenge' against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Queen Camilla plans 'prefect revenge' against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry did not 'appreciate' impact of Megxit on Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry did not 'appreciate' impact of Megxit on Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles 'growing in pressure' to take decision about Prince Andrew
King Charles 'growing in pressure' to take decision about Prince Andrew
King Charles' gestures with Prince Andrew are ‘astounding and unwise'
King Charles' gestures with Prince Andrew are ‘astounding and unwise'
King Charles has ‘no clear justifications' in Prince Andrew's case
King Charles has ‘no clear justifications' in Prince Andrew's case
Kate Middleton reportedly fed up of workload comparisons with other Royals
Kate Middleton reportedly fed up of workload comparisons with other Royals
Meghan obsessed about securing a livelihood while Harry is keen on reuniting with Royals
Meghan obsessed about securing a livelihood while Harry is keen on reuniting with Royals
Queen Camilla's finally ‘got her own back' on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla's finally ‘got her own back' on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Emma Stone tests her friendship with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes
Emma Stone tests her friendship with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes
Kanye West dragged over birthday tribute for wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West dragged over birthday tribute for wife Bianca Censori