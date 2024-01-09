Kate Hudson shares Ryder with her former husband Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson shares heartfelt note to mark 20th birthday of son Ryder

US actress Kate Hudson celebrated the 20th birthday of her son Ryder Robinson with a heartfelt note.



The A Little White Lie actress turned to Instagram and posted a photo of son's birthday cake on her Instagram account to wish him a very happy birthday.

Kate, 44 had a cake with a picture taken during her eldest child's early years printed on its top portion made in commemoration of his special day.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m gonna have to let this one digest for a bit..: My beautiful boy, happy 20th. I love you beyond @mr.ryderrobinson.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Ryder a very happy birthday after Kate posted the picture.



Kate Hudson shares Ryder with her former husband Chris Robinson, whom she married in December 2000.

They started their family with Ryder's birth, which took place four years later, and they divorced in 2007.