 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

Kate Hudson shares heartfelt note to mark 20th birthday of son Ryder

Kate Hudson shares Ryder with her former husband Chris Robinson

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Kate Hudson shares heartfelt note to mark 20th birthday of son Ryder
Kate Hudson shares heartfelt note to mark 20th birthday of son Ryder

US actress Kate Hudson celebrated the 20th birthday of her son Ryder Robinson with a heartfelt note.

The A Little White Lie actress turned to Instagram and posted a photo of son's birthday cake on her Instagram account to wish him a very happy birthday.

Kate, 44 had a cake with a picture taken during her eldest child's early years printed on its top portion made in commemoration of his special day.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m gonna have to let this one digest for a bit..: My beautiful boy, happy 20th. I love you beyond @mr.ryderrobinson.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Ryder a very happy birthday after Kate posted the picture.

Kate Hudson shares Ryder with her former husband Chris Robinson, whom she married in December 2000.

They started their family with Ryder's birth, which took place four years later, and they divorced in 2007.

A$AP Rocky 'can't wait' to spend family time with Rihanna after trial
A$AP Rocky 'can't wait' to spend family time with Rihanna after trial
King Charles receives exciting news from Australia amid abdication calls video
King Charles receives exciting news from Australia amid abdication calls
Oprah Winfrey insists she's still friends with Taraji P. Henson
Oprah Winfrey insists she's still friends with Taraji P. Henson
Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet have their families' blessing: Insider
Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet have their families' blessing: Insider
Nicole Kidman recalls 'lonely' Oscar win after Tom Cruise divorce
Nicole Kidman recalls 'lonely' Oscar win after Tom Cruise divorce
Selena Gomez's 'drama' with Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet revealed
Selena Gomez's 'drama' with Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet revealed
Golden Globes ratings shoot up despite Taylor Swift joke
Golden Globes ratings shoot up despite Taylor Swift joke
Prince William said Kate Middleton will do 'good job' in 'filling his mother's shoes'
Prince William said Kate Middleton will do 'good job' in 'filling his mother's shoes'
Taylor Swift has 'zero sense of humour' amid Golden Globes joke
Taylor Swift has 'zero sense of humour' amid Golden Globes joke
Prince Harry misses vital 'military list' as Prince William gets noticed
Prince Harry misses vital 'military list' as Prince William gets noticed
Mark Hamill unites with ‘Star Wars' mother at Golden Globes
Mark Hamill unites with ‘Star Wars' mother at Golden Globes
Lisa Bonet hammers last nail in Jason Momoa's marriage
Lisa Bonet hammers last nail in Jason Momoa's marriage