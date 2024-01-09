Neri Oxman's hubby sets record straight about Brad Pitt dating

Brad Pitt has never dated Neri Oxman, her husband Bill Ackman says on social media

For years, there were rumours that there was something more than friendship between Brad Pitt and famed MIT professor Neri Oxman. Now, her husband Bill Ackman is setting the record straight.



Taking to X, the hedge fund manager addressed the dating rumours between the duo, "He called and expressed interest in her work."

"He came to visit Neri's lab once or twice, and she met him once in San Francisco in connection with a cultural architecture project idea he was working on that did not go forward," the 57-year-old shared.

Noting, "There was nothing questionable about her relationship with the actor. It was totally professional."

Revealing the identity of the person, the activist investor revealed, "And yes, the famous actor was Brad Pitt."

In line with Neri's husband's statement, an insider familiar with the matter told The Messenger that the duo are strictly friends. "They didn't date," the mole squealed. "That was false."

Frantic rumours in the past swirled after Brad was snapped in the 47-year-old's classroom at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018.