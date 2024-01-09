 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

Neri Oxman's hubby sets record straight about Brad Pitt dating

Brad Pitt has never dated Neri Oxman, her husband Bill Ackman says on social media

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Neri Oxmans hubby sets record straight about Brad Pitt dating
Neri Oxman's hubby sets record straight about Brad Pitt dating

For years, there were rumours that there was something more than friendship between Brad Pitt and famed MIT professor Neri Oxman. Now, her husband Bill Ackman is setting the record straight.

Taking to X, the hedge fund manager addressed the dating rumours between the duo, "He called and expressed interest in her work."

"He came to visit Neri's lab once or twice, and she met him once in San Francisco in connection with a cultural architecture project idea he was working on that did not go forward," the 57-year-old shared.

Noting, "There was nothing questionable about her relationship with the actor. It was totally professional."

Revealing the identity of the person, the activist investor revealed, "And yes, the famous actor was Brad Pitt."

In line with Neri's husband's statement, an insider familiar with the matter told The Messenger that the duo are strictly friends. "They didn't date," the mole squealed. "That was false."

Frantic rumours in the past swirled after Brad was snapped in the 47-year-old's classroom at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018.

Lindsay Lohan surprises 'Mean Girls' premiere
Lindsay Lohan surprises 'Mean Girls' premiere
Martin Scorsese gives insight into upcoming film work
Martin Scorsese gives insight into upcoming film work
Hollywood sees Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as a 'joke'? video
Hollywood sees Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as a 'joke'?
Prince Andrew will never escape the tentacles of a ‘grubby saga' now
Prince Andrew will never escape the tentacles of a ‘grubby saga' now
A$AP Rocky 'can't wait' to spend family time with Rihanna after trial
A$AP Rocky 'can't wait' to spend family time with Rihanna after trial
King Charles receives exciting news from Australia amid abdication calls video
King Charles receives exciting news from Australia amid abdication calls
Oprah Winfrey insists she's still friends with Taraji P. Henson
Oprah Winfrey insists she's still friends with Taraji P. Henson
Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet have their families' blessing: Insider
Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet have their families' blessing: Insider
Kate Hudson shares heartfelt note to mark 20th birthday of son Ryder
Kate Hudson shares heartfelt note to mark 20th birthday of son Ryder
Nicole Kidman recalls 'lonely' Oscar win after Tom Cruise divorce
Nicole Kidman recalls 'lonely' Oscar win after Tom Cruise divorce
Selena Gomez's 'drama' with Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet revealed
Selena Gomez's 'drama' with Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet revealed
Golden Globes ratings shoot up despite Taylor Swift joke
Golden Globes ratings shoot up despite Taylor Swift joke