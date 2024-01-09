The hit Netflix show took to their Instagram account and broke good news for sci-fi fans

Netflix 'Stranger Things' announces good news for fans

Stranger Things announced good news for their fans as they posted a major update about the drama’s season 5.

The highly acclaimed science fiction series by Netflix took to its Instagram handle on Monday and announced that the final season is now in production.

In addition to the much anticipated news, the streaming giant posted a picture of the cast of the series, set in the 1980s, and features Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder sitting in the room lit by a neon "5" sign.

In the picture, they were also joined by other cast members including Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Brett Gelman and Finn Wolfhard, who seems to be holding a script.

The snap also included the creators Duffer brothers and Jamie Campbell Bower who debuted as the new villian Vecna in season 4, with no new cast members in sight.

In August 2022, the showrunners told Indiewire that they are planning to conclude the stories of the existing characters in the show.

At the time, 39 year-old Matt Duffer stated, "We're trying our best to resist [adding new characters] for season 5," adding that they are "trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess."