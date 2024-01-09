Jimmy Kimmel makes bold demand over Aaron Rodgers controversy

Jimmy Kimmel addressed Aaron Rodgers' comment about him regarding Jeffrey Epstein's list

Jimmy Kimmel made the bold move of calling out Aaron Rodgers live on the latest episode of his show.



The 56 year-old host opened Saturday Night Live! with New Years greetings and took a dig at his own Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

“Thank you for joining us for the first show of 2024, which is already a crazy year, particularly for me," he said at the start of the segment.

His remark comes after the New York Jets quarterback accused Jimmy of being associated with the financier who was on trial for sex trafficking until he committed suicide in 2019.

Discussing the list of his clients, Aaron previously said on The Pat McAfee Show, “A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that [list] doesn’t come out.”

Reminding his audience of the episode, Jimmy added, "He [Aaron] said he was going to pop a bottle of something to celebrate, and then it [the list] did come out, and of course, my name wasn't on it. I don't know Jeffrey Epstein, I've never met him.”

He used his own show as an example for how his crew jokes about a lot of situations but never lie about anything, and if they offend someone, his team apologizes.

"Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do. Which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won't. If he does, you know what I'll do? I'll accept his apology and move on, but he probably won't do that. My guess is that he won't apologize. I hope I'm wrong," Jimmy concluded his monologue.