As Stranger things production begins, Netizens have taken over the Internet to hint on potential boycott

Netflix's Stranger Things 5 risks boycott after production update

Netflix's Stranger Things is an eagerly-awaited series, and with last season’s cliffhanger, the excitement and anticipation reached their pinnacle and left fans wondering what happens next in Hawkins.

On January 8, 2024, Stranger Things official Instagram account posted a picture of the series' original ensemble, and shared the news of its production being ‘officially begun!!!’

While this news brought excitement to many devotees, it also caused a wave of discontent, causing an unexpected twist on the horizon.

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) are showing their disaffection to the creators of the show, on their decision to keep Noah Schnapp (Will Beyers) in the cast.

A user wrote "They have taken NO action against him. i’m appalled. completely and utterly appalled. i will not be watching season 5 and i urge everyone else to do the same." (sic)

Meanwhile, other users are reminding everyone about the cause célèbre, and urging to boycott Stranger Things, "The very least we can do is totally boycott the upcoming season of Stranger Things on Netflix’, and many netizens only wrote ‘BOYCOTT STRANGER THINGS!"

The Upside Down saga became a target of debate after a controversial video of Noah Schnapp laughing with friends while holding zionist stickers, surfaced on the Internet.

For the time being, the Stranger Things team has not released any official statement or announcement addressing the issue.