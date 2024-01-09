Prince Harry 'attacks' major cause of new military snub in UK

 
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Prince Harry has been left out of key military book in Sandhurst for a prominent reason.

The Duke of Sussex, who is snubbed despite his years of military service has faced this consequences due to his information on Taliban in memoir ‘Spare.’

Royal expert Angela Levin tells in a post on X: "Harry left out of Sandhurst's new significant book. The military takes an oath of allegiance to the Monarchy, but Harry keeps attacking them.

"Plus in his memoir Spare, he wrote the Army taught him to see the enemy as less than human, which goes against military behaviour."

Speaking about Taliban, Harry wrote in the book: "So my number: twenty-five. When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn't think of those 25 as people.

"They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people were eliminated before they could kill good people,” he noted.

