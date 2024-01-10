 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Prince Harry 'not surprised' as military book ignores his work

Prince Harry's exit from the Royal Family has eliminated his role in the British army

Prince Harry 'not surprised' as military book ignores his work

Prince Harry has seemingly been snubbed from major British Army book in a response to his exit from the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who has failed to be included in the alumni book of military men this year, had it coming due to his past actions.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells: "Behaviour such as listing the number of individuals you personally killed makes it pretty clear why he's not in it. Personally, I don't think he'll be that surprised."

He adds: "Some of us might regrettably agree because most of what Harry did previously... if he and Meghan weren't trashing the Royal Family, which has been lucrative I'm afraid for them, what precisely have they done, that is the question that they should be addressing themselves."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

