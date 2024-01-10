 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Prince Harry's footpaths are still diabolically for the Sussex-slaught

Experts have started to question whether the world should expect another ‘Sussex-slaught’ in 2024 by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece, she referenced the couple’s most recent bout of ridicule, at the hands of Hollywood’s elite.

“Eight days,” she began by saying. “It took barely a week into 2024 – so soon into the new year that footpaths are still diabolically strewn with desiccated Christmas trees – for the Sussex-slaught to begin.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might themselves have not been seen in public since November but at Monday’s Golden Globes in Los Angeles they were everywhere”.

But “we haven’t even gotten to the worst part yet” the expert claimed.

Read More: Prince Harry to make things right with Royals as part of his New Year resolution

“The real salt in the wound, the insult to the injury? Not only did awards season just kick off with Hollywood taking the mickey out of the couple but all of this was happening exactly four years to the day since they announced they were stepping down from their senior royal roles and Megxit was born,” she added before signing off from the conversation.

For those unaware of what was said at the Golden Globes Mr Koy claimed, “Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix.”

