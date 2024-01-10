Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned the ‘Great Sussex Escape project’ is nearing a dead end

Meghan Markle's ‘Great Sussex Escape project' a dud?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged ‘Great Sussex Escape project’ has just been referenced by experts who question its viability, especially after the 2024 Golden Globes.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece, she wrote, “The symbolism of these bookend events is exquisitely ‘orrible for the Great Sussex Escape project.” (sic)

“It seems like it was only a hot minute ago that the couple seemed poised to conquer worlds, industries and social media platforms, the palace defectors the most exciting thing to happen in LA since the rise of the talkies.”

Read More: Prince Harrys profound reversal of fortune makes even sailors woozy

“And yet here we are today, the duke and duchess precariously close to official one-hit-wonder certification,” she also added.

The biggest example of this being the Golden Globes where it took only ten minutes into his opening monologue “for the Sussexes to be dragged into Globes proceedings” by host Jo Koy.

For those unversed with what was said at the event, Mr Koy claimed, “Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix.”