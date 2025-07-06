Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly shares sweet message for Black Sabbath fans after last show

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly shares emotional message after last show

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly got emotional witnessing her his final Black Sabbath concert.

After the historic show, Kelly took to Instagram stories to share a video message for fans who turned up for the Ozzy’s last show.

“I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you,” Kelly, 40, said in a Sunday, July 6, Instagram Story video.

“Thank you to everyone who came to the show last night, [and] thank you to everybody who was involved in the show last night. You have no idea what it did for my dad,” she said.

“It was one of the most magical experiences of my entire life, and if I keep talking, I’m probably going to end up crying again. So, that’s all I’ll say for now. Thank you,” she added.

In 2020, Ozzy, 76, announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Sharon Osbourne organized his last onstage reunion with Black Sabath bandmates to “give him somthing to

Band members Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward joined Ozzy at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England for the show, which raised funds for Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

The Paranoid hitmaker revealed in May that he was preparing for the show by exercising and building strength.

“I do weights [and] bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me,” Ozzy told The Guardian in May.

“It’s tough. I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing, and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s, like, starting all over again,” he shared.

“I have problems walking,” he continued. “I also get blood pressure issues from blood clots on my legs. I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down.”