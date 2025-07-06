 
Geo News

Inside ASAP Rocky's 'attentive and nurturing' treatment of pregnant Rihanna

Rihanna and beau ASAP Rocky already share sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose

By
Web Desk
|

July 06, 2025

Inside ASAP Rockys hands on dad mode amid third pregnancy with Rihanna
Inside ASAP Rocky's hands on dad mode amid third pregnancy with Rihanna 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are preparing to become parents to a third kid and enjoying every moment of it.

Rihanna and Rocky, who flaunted their pregnancy on the red carpet of the new Smurfs film, are already parents to sons RZA Athelston, 3, and Riot Rose, 23 months.

"Rihanna and Rocky couldn’t be more thrilled to be growing their family again with baby number three," a source said of the couple, per People.

"They’ve really embraced this chapter and their bond has only deepened since becoming parents," the mole continued.

As the Umbrella hitmaker carries her third baby, her beau is there for her every need.

Rocky "has been incredibly attentive and nurturing throughout this pregnancy," the source revealed.

"He’s so hands on with RZA and Riot, changing diapers, doing bedtime routines, and keeping them entertained so Rihanna can rest," the source continued.

"He’s completely tuned into her needs," they shared.

"He’s always thinking of ways to show up for Rihanna, whether it’s bringing her late night cravings when she’s in the mood or creating little ways for her to unwind," the source explained.

"He’ll run her baths, massage her feet and take care of things around the house so she doesn’t have to lift a finger," they added.

The mole said he couple has become even closer now that they’re already raising two kids together.

"This pregnancy feels especially meaningful because they’ve grown so much together as partners and parents," they shared.

"Rocky is Rihanna’s biggest cheerleader. He always makes her laugh, he keeps things light and full of love. They both prioritize their family time above everything and it’s clear this is what matters most to them," the mole concluded. 

Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Brian McFadden gets married for third time