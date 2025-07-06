Ed Sheeran brings his high school band to play 'Teenage Dirtbag'

Ed Sheeran performs famous song with his high school band

Ed Sheeran has performed a famous track with his high school band.

On Instagram, the singer revealed that he invited his high school band to join him on stage for the performance of Teenage Dirtbag.

Sharing a clip of the performance, Sheeran wrote, “Used to play Teenage Dirtbag with my high school band when I was 12.”

“We reformed after 22 years to play our mates wedding in April, but we had so much fun I asked them to come rock it with me at a stadium,” he added.

Sheeran shared, “I cheekily asked Brendan from @wheatusofficial to come over and rock it with us, and being the ledge that he is, he did.”

“One of my fav moments ever on stage, thank you Brendan. What a night,” the Sapphire hitmaker concluded.

Fans and followers expressed their admiration in the comments section.

One stating, “This song just gave me 1D flashbacks.”

Meanwhile another added, “This was the coolest guest act on stage ever!”

“If you’d have told 12 year old Ed & his mates that one day they’d be playing Teenage Dirtbag with the lead singer of Weatus,in a stadium, they wouldn’t have believed you iconic moment,” the third comment read.