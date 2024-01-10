Kate Middleton and Prince William's Adelaide Cottage is located near the banks of the River Thames in Windsor

Prince William, Kate Middleton receive stark warning related to Adelaide Cottage

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been issued stark warning related to their home Adelaide Cottage.



According to a report by Daily Express UK, the future UK king and queen's home is at flood risk as Thames rises by Adelaide Cottage.

The photos show water overflowing from the River Thames next to Adelaide Cottage.

Kate and William’s Adelaide Cottage is located near the banks of the River Thames in Windsor.

Major rivers across Britain were flooded after heavy rain, with the government issuing more than 300 flood warnings, travel operators announcing serious disruption and around 1,000 homes suffering damage so far.

A succession of storms in recent weeks meant prolonged rainfall that started on Thursday fell on saturated ground and quickly caused already-swollen rivers and waterways to burst their banks across England and Wales.

The storms have also caused flooding in other parts of Europe in recent days.