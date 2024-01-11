Emily Blunt opens up about her relationship with two daughters, Violet and Hazel, whom she shares with John Krasinski

Photo: Emily Blunt makes kids happy with major career move amid marital woes

Emily Blunt is seemingly taking major steps to make her daughters proud.

The American actress recently appeared on this weekend’s episode of Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist.

During her conversation with the show host, the Oppenheimer star touched on her motherly bond with her two daughters, whom she shares with husband John Krasinski.

The doting mother went on to reveal that Violet and Hazel were overjoyed when they became aware that their mother would be working with Barbie’s actor Ryan Gosling in her upcoming project, The Fall Guy.

"They're so happy,” she incepted about the topic.

Blunt then added, “They have never had any interest in anyone I've worked with ever."

"They know a lot of people I've worked with. But Ryan is — Ryan's it for them," the acting sensation continued.

Emily Blunt also mentioned that her daughters would keep asking her questions about the La La Land actor all the time.

She recounted and joked, "They were like, 'What does he look like when he has normal hair?' " before concluding, "And so I had to be like, 'This is what he normally looks like.' It's so funny."

This comes after Emily and John sparked rumors of marital woes due to a viral red-carpet moment at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.