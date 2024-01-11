Wiz Khalifa shares son Sebastian with ex wife Amber Rose with whom he called it quits in 2014

Wiz Khalifa reveals why he visits son's school 'under influence'

Wiz Khalifa recently opened up about visiting places under influence where he should ideally endorse a sober persona instead.

On the recent episode of Call Her Daddy, the 36 year-old rapper told Alex Cooper about his marijuana smoking habit.

The host asked Wiz, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, if he has ever been “high” while visiting son Sebastian’s parent-teacher meetings.

"Hell yeah. I'm pulling up stoned. They expect it. They know what's up. It's not like back in the day [where] you're considered a bad parent if you smoke weed,” he replied.

Wiz added: “I'm pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don't know because I can't smell it but I'm pretty sure he smells like pot. And yeah I'm pulling up stoned, I'm pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me.”

The See You Again hitmaker explained that he doesn’t want the teachers to get “a fake or made-up version” of him.

“Why would I have to change who I am or act like I'm not that just for these places that I'm going to go? That's not how I'm going to be living my life ever. Hell no,” the rapper concluded.

Wiz shares his son with ex Amber Rose with whom he called it quits in September 2014.