 
menu
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Web Desk

Wiz Khalifa reveals why he visits son's school 'under influence'

Wiz Khalifa shares son Sebastian with ex wife Amber Rose with whom he called it quits in 2014

By
Web Desk

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Wiz Khalifa reveals why he visits sons school under influence
Wiz Khalifa reveals why he visits son's school 'under influence'

Wiz Khalifa recently opened up about visiting places under influence where he should ideally endorse a sober persona instead.

On the recent episode of Call Her Daddy, the 36 year-old rapper told Alex Cooper about his marijuana smoking habit.

The host asked Wiz, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, if he has ever been “high” while visiting son Sebastian’s parent-teacher meetings.

"Hell yeah. I'm pulling up stoned. They expect it. They know what's up. It's not like back in the day [where] you're considered a bad parent if you smoke weed,” he replied.

Wiz added: “I'm pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don't know because I can't smell it but I'm pretty sure he smells like pot. And yeah I'm pulling up stoned, I'm pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me.”

The See You Again hitmaker explained that he doesn’t want the teachers to get “a fake or made-up version” of him.

“Why would I have to change who I am or act like I'm not that just for these places that I'm going to go? That's not how I'm going to be living my life ever. Hell no,” the rapper concluded.

Wiz shares his son with ex Amber Rose with whom he called it quits in September 2014.

Jason Momoa shocks fans: 'I am homeless'
Jason Momoa shocks fans: 'I am homeless'
Sofia Vergara roasts Spanish host for mocking her accent
Sofia Vergara roasts Spanish host for mocking her accent
Pete Davidson shares personal ‘embarrassing' incident
Pete Davidson shares personal ‘embarrassing' incident
Aaron Rodgers faces axe after wild Jimmy Kimmel claims
Aaron Rodgers faces axe after wild Jimmy Kimmel claims
Sports fraternity defends Taylor Swift after Golden Globes joke
Sports fraternity defends Taylor Swift after Golden Globes joke
Why did Jennifer Lawrence want Robert De Niro to leave her wedding?
Why did Jennifer Lawrence want Robert De Niro to leave her wedding?
Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her
Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her
Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash
Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'
Brie Larson becomes Jennifer Lopez's fangirl at Golden Globes
Brie Larson becomes Jennifer Lopez's fangirl at Golden Globes
Prince Harry blurted 'bare-faced lie' for Prince William wedding
Prince Harry blurted 'bare-faced lie' for Prince William wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in 'better position' with 'more content'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in 'better position' with 'more content'