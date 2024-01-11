John Krasinki, Emily Blunt's conversation revealed following divorce rumors

The confirmation comes after amateur lip readers thought John Krasinki and Emily Blunt sparked divorce rumors

File Footage

A lip reader has finally put divorce rumors of John Krasinki and Emily Blunt to rest.

The expertise comes after a clip from the Golden Globe Awards went viral where the couple can be seen posing at the red carpet as John allegedly whispers to Emily: "I can’t wait to get a divorce... I'm serious."

The video sent the Internet into a frenzy until a professional lip reader named Jeremy Freeman finally revealed what the celebrity couple was actually talking about.

The expert told the Mirror that John and Emily were not talking about their marriage to begin with.

" _ _ waiting don’t they," Emma said to John, according to Jeremy.

John then replied: "They keep waiting for us” and then continued by saying, “That's alright.” Emma then replies: "Come with me."

Following the viral video, an insider also told US Weekly, “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”



John and Emily tied the knot back in 2010 and share two daughters Hazel (aged 9) and Violet (aged seven).