 
menu
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Web Desk

John Krasinki, Emily Blunt's conversation revealed following divorce rumors

The confirmation comes after amateur lip readers thought John Krasinki and Emily Blunt sparked divorce rumors

By
Web Desk

Thursday, January 11, 2024

File Footage

A lip reader has finally put divorce rumors of John Krasinki and Emily Blunt to rest.

The expertise comes after a clip from the Golden Globe Awards went viral where the couple can be seen posing at the red carpet as John allegedly whispers to Emily: "I can’t wait to get a divorce... I'm serious."

The video sent the Internet into a frenzy until a professional lip reader named Jeremy Freeman finally revealed what the celebrity couple was actually talking about.

The expert told the Mirror that John and Emily were not talking about their marriage to begin with.

" _ _ waiting don’t they," Emma said to John, according to Jeremy.

John then replied: "They keep waiting for us” and then continued by saying, “That's alright.” Emma then replies: "Come with me."

Following the viral video, an insider also told US Weekly, “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

John and Emily tied the knot back in 2010 and share two daughters Hazel (aged 9) and Violet (aged seven).

Prince Harry's blood letting offers a ‘vert handsome' paycheck
Prince Harry's blood letting offers a ‘vert handsome' paycheck
Courtney Cox jokes about her past hairstyles: ‘It is ridiculous'
Courtney Cox jokes about her past hairstyles: ‘It is ridiculous'
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber get into police trouble
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber get into police trouble
Greta Gerwig reacts to Jo Koy's 'sexist' joke on 'Barbie'
Greta Gerwig reacts to Jo Koy's 'sexist' joke on 'Barbie'
Brad Pitt faces new dilemma with Angelina Jolie amid Ines De Ramon romance
Brad Pitt faces new dilemma with Angelina Jolie amid Ines De Ramon romance
'It Ends With Us' film breaks sad news for Colleen Hoover fans
'It Ends With Us' film breaks sad news for Colleen Hoover fans
Olivia Rodrigo hints at a career switch
Olivia Rodrigo hints at a career switch
Matthew Perry's legacy in danger after physical abuse claims?
Matthew Perry's legacy in danger after physical abuse claims?
Jason Momoa shocks fans: 'I am homeless'
Jason Momoa shocks fans: 'I am homeless'
Sofia Vergara roasts Spanish host for mocking her accent
Sofia Vergara roasts Spanish host for mocking her accent
Pete Davidson shares personal ‘embarrassing' incident
Pete Davidson shares personal ‘embarrassing' incident
Aaron Rodgers faces axe after wild Jimmy Kimmel claims
Aaron Rodgers faces axe after wild Jimmy Kimmel claims