Matthew Perry breathed his last on October 28, 2023, at age 54 after years-long battle with addiction

Charlie Sheen reacts to Matthew Perry’s death: ‘I felt something when he died’

Charlie Sheen was “shocked to his core” after he got to know about the sad demise of Friends actor Matthew Perry at age 54.



The Two and a Half Men actor battled with addiction just like Perry, “entering rehab in 1990 and suffering a near-fatal overdoses in 1998,” as per In Touch Weekly.

Speaking with Deadline of Perry’s death, he said, “I felt something… when he died about, wow, you could easily be reading about me instead.”

“That was really sad,” he added. “I can relate to so much of it because I was reliving or I was experiencing it with him.”

An insider close to the actor told In Touch Weekly that following Perry’s shocking death, Sheen is more committed to his sobriety.

“Matthew’s death shocked him to the core,” the insider said. “It’s served as yet another example of how difficult it can be for anyone who’s battled addiction to stay sober.”

Almost two months after Perry passed away, the authorities have come forward with the official cause of his death.

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the actor died of acute effects of ketamine, listing the manner of death as “accidental.”

Perry, who was reportedly 19 months sober, was on “ketamine infusion therapy” and got his last treatment around 10 days before his death, according to the autopsy report.