Emily Blunt, John Krasinski were NOT talking about divorce at Golden Globes

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were rumoured to be talking about getting a divorce at 2024 Golden Globes

File Footage

Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski sent the internet into frenzy after their fans claimed they were talking about getting a divorce during 2024 Golden Globes.



The Office actor was caught whispering something to Blunt as they posed for photos at the prestigious ceremony where the latter was nominated for Best Supporting Female Actor for her performance in Oppenheimer.

After their video was posted online, some social media users tried reading their lips an claimed that Krasinski used the “divorce” while talking to Blunt.

ALSO READ: Emily Blunt makes kids happy with major career move amid marital woes

However, a source told Us Weekly that the Hollywood lovebirds, who are also parents to two kids, were “absolutely not taking about divorce.”

“There are no issues with Emily and John,” the insider told the publication. “They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

A professional lip leader, Jeremy Freeman, told The Mirror that John and Emily were not talking about either their marriage or divorce during the event.

Interpreting what they said, the expert said Blunt said to Krasinski "…waiting don’t they," to which he replied, "They keep waiting for us,” adding, “That's alright.”

"Come with me," Blunt then said to Krasinski, as per the lip reader.