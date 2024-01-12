Julia Roberts doubles down on her 'feminist' opinion which she has reportedly gotten from her close roots with

Julia Roberts vouches for 'modest' women in Hollywood

Julia Roberts is seemingly not too shy to voice her opinions on women's empowerment.

Recently, Julia Roberts sat down for an interview with Richard Curtis for her British Vogue cover debut.

During her conversation with the English filmmaker, the actress, who is also known as ‘America’s sweetheart,’ gave a shout-out to all the women, who contend with the pressure to get undressed on camera.

When Curtis asked her, if she felt any “responsibility to other women” with her performance as an actress, Julia stated, “My G-rated career…You know, not to be criticizing others’ choices,” before noting, “but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself.”

After this, Leave the World Behind star spilled the beans and made a rare confession.

She went on to disclose that she was blood-related to Dr. Henry Gates, who is a feminist icon.

Julia observed before signing off, “I am DNA cousins with Gloria Steinem.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Oscar-winning actress has avoided unclothed scenes throughout her career due to her children, as per the findings of the Daily Mail.