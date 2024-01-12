Dua Lipa was reportedly seen attending the British actor's show premiere of 'Master of the Air'

Dua Lipa sparks romance rumors with Callum Turner

A month after breaking up, Dua Lipa seems to have found a new man.

Page Six recently learned that the singer is now dating a British actor named Callum Turner.

The update comes after an insider claimed that the Dance The Night Away singer was spotted dancing at the afterparty of Callum’s new show’s premiere Master of The Air.

“It’s new, but they’re mad about each other. She was at the premiere to support him,” the source revealed as Dua reportedly has no other connection to the Apple TV+ limited series.

Besides the Tom Hanks' war series production, Callum made his most recent appearance in George Clooney’s latest film The Boys in the Boat and has also appeared in two installments of the Fantastic Beasts series.

The new flame comes after Dua called it quits with her ex boyfriend Romain Gavras in December 2023.

At the time, The Sun reported that the pop star broke up with the French director "to prioritize her music career."

“Dua has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour,” the anonymous source spoke of the eighth-month relationship.