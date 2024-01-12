 
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Emma Stone throws weight behind 'Poor Things' controversial scenes

Emma Stone gets honest about 'Poor Things' intimate scenes as she says she was comfortable in them

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 12, 2024

Emma Stone throws weight behind Poor Things controversial scenes
Emma Stone throws weight behind 'Poor Things' controversial scenes

Poor Things has earned rave reviews from critics overall. However, they singled out the movie's raunchy scenes for criticism. Now, the film's actress Emma Stone is responding to them.

In a chat with GamesRadar+, the Oscar winner defended the film's intimate scenes, saying, "They were very comfortable. It was a really small room every time, it was very few people, and we had an amazing intimacy coordinator, Elle McAlpine."

She continued, "In some ways, those scenes were kind of easier than the other ones because they were so choreographed and so straightforward."

Emma further shared, "Even though most people are reacting to those [scenes] a lot because they feel more intense, they actually were completely fine."

Emphasising she "was very prepared that those were going to occur because it felt completely necessary to Bella's journey and growth and they feel very clinical and often very funny – to me, at least."

Released on December 8, the Poor Things has bagged several awards and many nominations.

