Friday, January 12, 2024
Melanie Walker

Amy Robach reveals why she drinks alcohol despite breast cancer

Amy Robach was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2013 and got done with final round of treatments a year later

Amy Robach opened up about her drinking habits while talking about her battle with breast cancer.

The 50 year-old TV personality talked about the illness during her iHeartRadio podcast Amy and T.J with co-host and husband T.J Holmes, and explained her relation with alcohol while kicking off a “dry 2024.”

Her explanation comes after she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer after undergoing an on-air mammogram in October 2013.

After getting a double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy, Amy got done with her final round of treatment in April 2014.

"I knew this past year was an anomaly. It was not a year that hopefully will ever be repeated, but it's been weighing heavily on me. Not just about the amount of alcohol that I consumed but also what I know about alcohol and cancer - and specifically breast cancer,” she shared,

When T.J asked why she wouldn’t quit alcohol, Amy replied that she's "never been one to drink to mask pain."

"I always drink to enhance joy. I love that little extra kick. I like to laugh. It's probably my favorite thing to do in life. And so if you have that drink in hand, you laugh a little more,” she explained.

Amy concluded: “That has always been a part of what I love about the experience of drinking. It's just getting that little extra boost, I guess, is the way I would put it."

