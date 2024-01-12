 
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5

A popular face from 'The Stranger Things' season 4 cast will not be returning for the show's finale season and here's why

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 12, 2024

Photo: Netflix Stranger Things main character leaves before season 5
Photo: Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character leaves before season 5

A Stranger Things main character has reportedly dropped out before the show’s finale season.

Last week, Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi series posted a major update about the show's newest season.

This was when the drama took to its official Instagram handle to share the good news that season five’s filming had kicked off.

The shared snap featured all the confirmed cast members of the new season sitting in a room with a "5" neon light sign.  

In the first cast snap for season 5, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Brett Gelman and Finn Wolfhard were spotted.

Moreover, the critically acclaimed show’s creators Duffer brothers, and its epic antagonist, Vecna were also in attendance.

However, a main character from the last season was missing from this scenario as well.

According to new reports, Stranger Things fan's favorite Argyle, who was portrayed by the actor Eduardo Franco, is not confirmed for the show’s last season yet.

During his latest appearance at the Steve Varley Show, Eduardo spilled the beans on the matter and told the show host that he had not received any call to return for season 5 till then.

“It’s nice to hear that there’s some sort of concern or something," the actor began. 

"You know what I mean? But I never got a phone call, so I think that’s it,” the actor remarked in conclusion.  

