Julia Roberts unveils secret to her indefinite beauty

Julia Roberts spills the beans on her age-defying looks and makes a rare comment about physical beauty

Julia Roberts is seemingly the ‘happiest’ woman on the earth.

Leave The World Behind actress recently had a conversation with Richard Curtis for her British Vogue cover debut.

In this interview, the English filmmaker asked the actress, who is also dubbed as ‘America’s sweetheart,’ to shed light on her age-less beauty.

In response to this, Roberts gushed over her husband Daniel Moder and credited him as the ‘power-house’ of her youthful looks.

The 56-year-old star initially stated, “My parents? Both very good genes. Not to say I’m unchanged, because I did see a picture earlier of Tom Hanks and me from a movie, and we looked like we had been ironed.”

Afterwards, the interviewer asked Roberts if she had any cosmetic procedure done that added to her age-defying beauty.

In response, the actress decided to tickle some ribs and said, “Pickling. I put my head in the jar every other Saturday for 18 hours. It does wonders. The smell is awful.”

Later, she retracted this quip by saying, “No – serious answer. Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this – and I say it usually as kind of a joke – but I do believe in the love of a good man.”

The star went on to laud her husband too and added, “I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy. And anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are.”

“Anouk Aimée said to me, many years ago when I was very young and it didn’t occur to me that I would ever have a wrinkle, ‘You live your face in your life until you’re 50, and then you live your life on your face’,” she proposed before signing off.