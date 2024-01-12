 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Mason Hughes

‘Suits' cast doesn't want to work with Meghan Markle again: Fans claim

Meghan Markle 'Suits' co-stars do not want to work with her, claim fans online

Mason Hughes

Friday, January 12, 2024

File Footage 

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star including Patrick J. Adams faked his response when asked if he wishes to work with the Duchess again during the 2024 Golden Globes, fans claimed.

At the red carpet of the prestigious event, Adams was asked by E! News, "We've heard all these rumours that Meghan may come back to acting, would you guys team up again?"

"I think Meghan's a fantastic actor, so we'd be lucky to have her back in the industry," he said before adding of a possibility of Suits reboot, "Yes, let's go, I'll do it again!"

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for choosing to live like Royals

However, fans of the actor believed he was forced to lie, claiming that Adams or the rest of the cast have no interest in working with the Duchess of Sussex again.

One user commented under a YouTube video of the interview, "From the guy’s reaction, it is a rumour. It is obvious the cast don’t want to work with Meghan again.

"The cast obviously don’t like her. They don’t group chat with her. Period," one said while another added, "Patrick was kind and professional. I am glad his character isn’t one to create gossip!"

"The rest of the cast aren't even in touch with Meghan. She did nothing to support the actors strike, a huge no no,” one comment read.

